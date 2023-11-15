Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

