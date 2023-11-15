Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of RYF opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $273.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

