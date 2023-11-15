iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.12

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 183289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

