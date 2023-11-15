iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.12

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 183289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
