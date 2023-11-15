iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.