iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,393,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,564 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $93,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,516,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

