iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after buying an additional 881,919 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,137,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

