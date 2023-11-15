iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.43

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.43 and last traded at $96.37, with a volume of 77262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.14.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.