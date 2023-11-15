iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,055,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,428,915 shares.The stock last traded at $103.63 and had previously closed at $103.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

