iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. 85,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

