iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

