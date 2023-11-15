iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $228.55

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.55 and last traded at $228.48, with a volume of 89106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.47.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.93 and a 200 day moving average of $239.00.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 16,753.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,976,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.