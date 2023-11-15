Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $192.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $25,616,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

