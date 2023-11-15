Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.50.

NYSE:JLL opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $188.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,505,000 after buying an additional 488,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

