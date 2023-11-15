Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Stake Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.10% of Kanzhun worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $76,089,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,280,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

