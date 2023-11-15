KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Trading Up 9.9 %

KEY opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

