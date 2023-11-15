King Wealth Acquires 2,965 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

King Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. 503,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,236. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

