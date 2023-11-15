King Wealth Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

