King Wealth Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

King Wealth cut its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 242,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

