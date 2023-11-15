King Wealth Has $4.74 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

King Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 645,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,874,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.