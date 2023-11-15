King Wealth Has $9.36 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

King Wealth decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. 450,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $83.07 and a 52-week high of $101.66.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

