King Wealth Increases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

King Wealth grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.02. 112,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.77.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

