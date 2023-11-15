King Wealth Invests $278,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,919,689. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

