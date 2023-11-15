King Wealth Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

King Wealth cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in General Electric were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

GE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.39. 328,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

