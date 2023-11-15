King Wealth Lowers Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

King Wealth trimmed its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 634.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 251,867 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 124,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,061,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.16. 8,558,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,660,754. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.