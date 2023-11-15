King Wealth Purchases 1,424 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

King Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,589. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.17. The stock has a market cap of $230.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

