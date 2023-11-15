King Wealth Purchases 1,428 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

King Wealth grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.26. The stock had a trading volume of 759,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

