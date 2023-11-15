King Wealth Purchases 2,063 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

King Wealth grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. 12,201,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

