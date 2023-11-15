King Wealth Purchases New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.
Paychex Price Performance
Paychex stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
