King Wealth Sells 239 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

King Wealth lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after buying an additional 1,641,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after buying an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.18. 1,517,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,935,850. The company has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

