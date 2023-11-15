King Wealth Takes $221,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

King Wealth bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,083. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

