Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

