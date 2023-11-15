Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $363,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

