Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $77.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,053. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

