Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $299,566.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
