Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.