Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.28. 222,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 974,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock worth $189,785,999 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.