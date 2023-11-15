Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.69. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 16,048 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 25.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 85.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.