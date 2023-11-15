Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.37

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 1396456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $170,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $501,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

