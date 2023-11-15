Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Lam Research worth $446,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $14,424,035,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $694.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

