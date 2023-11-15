Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Miles Roberts Buys 3,645 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,801.85 ($29,229.83).

Land Securities Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 645 ($7.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.14, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43. Land Securities Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.40 ($9.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 588.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 604.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,642.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LAND. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.71) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 650 ($7.98) in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 649 ($7.97).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

