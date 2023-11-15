Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $248,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,166.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,911.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,978.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,177.07.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

