Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $984.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

