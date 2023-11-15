Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,125,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $442,083,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $344,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

