Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 697,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTIP opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.