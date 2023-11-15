Linamar (TSE:LNR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.80

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$57.80 and last traded at C$57.88, with a volume of 21981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LNR. Raymond James downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$83.20.

Linamar Stock Up 1.2 %

Linamar Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elliot Burger bought 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.39 per share, with a total value of C$38,853.03. 35.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Featured Stories

