LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of LNKB opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

