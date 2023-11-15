Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.3 %

LOW stock opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

