Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MFD opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
