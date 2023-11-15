Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFD opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

