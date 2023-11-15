Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,749,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 258.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MANH opened at $221.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.28. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $221.92.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $3,493,302. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

