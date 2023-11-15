Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Trimmed by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,549 shares of company stock worth $9,715,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $203.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.18 and its 200-day moving average is $190.09.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.